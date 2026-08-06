Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Remains sidelined at practice

McMillan (knee) did not participate at the Buccaneers' practice Thursday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan has been sidelined all week after suffering a knee injury at some point prior to Monday's practice. The wide receiver has been wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg, and at this point, the team hasn't expressed a significant level of concern about the injury. McMillan will be battling with rookie Ted Hurst and second-year wideout Tez Johnson (groin) for targets behind expected leaders Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka in the wide receiver room this season.