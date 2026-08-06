Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Remains sidelined at practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

McMillan (knee) did not participate at the Buccaneers' practice Thursday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan has been sidelined all week after suffering a knee injury at some point prior to Monday's practice. The wide receiver has been wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg, and at this point, the team hasn't expressed a significant level of concern about the injury. McMillan will be battling with rookie Ted Hurst and second-year wideout Tez Johnson (groin) for targets behind expected leaders Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka in the wide receiver room this season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!