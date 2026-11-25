The Buccaneers designated McMillan (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

McMillan will be back at practice Wednesday for the first time since Week 3, after he was diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his left knee following his early exit in the Buccaneers' Sept. 27 loss to the Vikings. The Buccaneers will have a 21-day window to evaluate McMillan for a return to the 53-man roster, so he won't be a lock to suit up Monday versus the Panthers, even if he's a full practice participant throughout the week. Whenever he's reinstated, McMillan will likely be called upon to fill a depth role behind the Buccaneers' top two receivers, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin.