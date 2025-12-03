Tampa Bay is designating McMillan (neck) to return to practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McMillan suffered a severe neck strain along with multiple broken bones in his neck during a preseason game in mid-August. He consequently began the regular season on IR, but he's finally ready to return to practice. Given McMillan's extended absence, it could take some time for him to be ready to play in games, but it appears that he'll be able to contribute before the end of December, barring any setbacks. The Buccaneers' receiving corps has been shorthanded all season, so it'll be a big boon to get McMillan back. In similarly positive news for the team's passing game, veteran wideout Mike Evans (collarbone - IR) is also being designated to return to practice Wednesday.