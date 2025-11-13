Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Nov. 5 that McMillan's timeline for a return from injured reserve hasn't changed after it was recently revealed that the receiver is recovering from multiple broken bones in his neck in addition to a severe sprain, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Though the Buccaneers never put on an official timeline for McMillan to make his season debut after he was placed on IR with a designation to return back on Aug. 26, Auman relays that sources within the organization have been expecting the 23-year-old to remain sidelined until December. Now nearly halfway into November, McMIllan has yet to resume practicing, which could make it difficult for him to gain clearance to play in the Buccaneers' first game of December in Week 14 versus the Saints. With rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka carving out a significant role in the passing attack and with Chris Godwin (fibula) tracking toward beating him back from injury, McMillan may be in line for limited snaps if/when he eventually returns.