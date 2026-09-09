McMillan (knee) appeared to be a full participant in the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Tampa Bay will release its first injury report of the season following Wednesday's session, when it will be known whether McMillan was in fact a full participant or limited in some capacity. Even a limited listing would still put McMillan in a strong position to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Bengals, after a sore knee as well as a left calf injury kept him off the field for much of training camp. McMillan projects to begin the season as Tampa Bay's No. 3 receiver behind Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Chris Godwin.