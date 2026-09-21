McMillan didn't record any targets and played just seven of Tampa Bay's 65 offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 2 loss to Cleveland.

The good news is that McMillan was able to suit up after dealing with a knee injury that caused him to be inactive Week 1 against Cincinnati. It was anticipated that the 24-year-old would be on a snap count upon his return, and that's exactly how things played out, with McMillan's meager seven offensive snaps trailing all of fellow wideouts Emeka Egubka (56), Chris Godwin (56), Ted Hurst (48) and Tex Johnson (19). McMillan figures to gradually ramp up his playing time in the weeks to come, though he could again be held back enough Week 3 versus Minnesota to make him a poor option in fantasy.