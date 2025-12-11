McMillan (neck) is active for Thursday's game against the Falcons.

McMillan thus is eligible for his first game action since he suffered three neck fractures and significant ligament damage in his neck back in preseason Week 2 in mid-August. Fellow WR Mike Evans (collarbone) also is active for the first time since Week 7, but because both players didn't log more than a limited practice this week, the pair seemingly will have a cap on their reps Thursday while working behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin and alongside Tez Johnson, Sterling Shepard and Kameron Johnson.