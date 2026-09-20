McMillan (knee) is set to play Sunday against the Browns but "is not expected to have a full-time role just yet," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McMillan was listed as questionable for Week 2 despite practicing fully all week, and although it appears he will be able to make his season debut Sunday, it seems he will not receive a full complement of snaps. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin figure to remain the primary wideouts for the Buccaneers, with McMillan, Ted Hurst and perhaps Tez Johnson splitting the rest of the duties in some fashion.