McMillan (back/neck) is not participating in practice Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McMillan is present at Tuesday's practice, but he's watching from the sidelines while still wearing a neck brace, Mark Skol of Fox 13 News reports. The second-year pro is working his way back from an injury suffered due to a rough landing during last Saturday's preseason win over Pittsburgh, when he was undercut by a Steelers defended while making a leaping catch. He's likely to sit out Tampa Bay's preseason finale against Buffalo on Saturday, Aug. 23.