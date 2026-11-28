McMillan (knee/calf) is practicing Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

McMillan was listed as a full participant on Thursday's estimated practice report before having his reps limited during Friday's session. The third-year wide receiver has been on injured reserve since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 3, and he would need to be activated from IR in order to be available for Monday's NFC South showdown against the Panthers. Given his extended absence, McMillan would likely operate as the Buccaneers' WR4 in his potential return behind Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst.