McMillan secured five of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for six yards in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

McMillan finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon while also recording a touchdown for the fifth straight contest. McMillan's yardage total was also the second highest of his young career, and about the only blemish on the final regular-season game of his productive rookie campaign was an unsportsmanlike penalty that McMillan earned with a taunting gesture following a key 33-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. McMillan will remain a key component of the Buccaneers' air attack as Tampa Bay heads into the postseason as the NFC's No. 3 seed.