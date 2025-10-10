McMillan (neck) is still in a neck brace, head coach Todd Bowles said Friday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Bowles provided some positivity by stating that McMillan's getting better, and the team hopes that McMillan will be available to play at some point this season, though the coach doesn't know when McMillan will be available to practice. McMillan was placed on injured reserve in August with a designation to return after landing on his neck and head after a catch in the preseason. The Buccaneers have gotten terrific production out of rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka at wide receiver but are expected to be without both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) in Week 6 against the 49ers.