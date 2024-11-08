McMillan (hamstring) didn't take part in Thursday's practice.
McMillan hasn't logged any on-field work since tweaking his hamstring last Friday, missing Monday's overtime loss at Kansas City as a result. He'll have one more chance to prove his health this week before the Buccaneers potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.
