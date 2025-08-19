Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that McMillan has a severe neck strain and "is going to miss some time," and that the recovery process will impact his start to the regular season, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bowles added that McMillan's injury isn't expected to be career-threatening, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, welcome news after he was forced out of Saturday's preseason win over Pittsburgh after being undercut by a defender while making a leaping 18-yard catch, then landing hard on his neck and head. It remains to be seen whether the Buccaneers will place McMillan on IR after the 53-man roster is finalized, in which case he'd be forced to sit out at least the first four weeks of the regular season. With Chris Godwin (ankle) still on the active/PUP list and uncertain for Week 1, No. 1 wideout Mike Evans, rookie first-round receiver Emeka Egbuka and TE Cade Otton appear in line for expanded target shares to kick off the 2025 campaign.