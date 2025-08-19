Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that McMillan has a severe neck strain and "is going to miss some time", Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bowles added that McMillan's injury isn't expected to be career-threatening, per Stroud. That's welcome news after the wideout was undercut by a Steelers defender during Saturday's preseason game and landed hard on his neck and head. It remains to be seen whether the Buccaneers will place McMillan on IR when the 53-man roster is finalized, which would force him to sit out at least the first four weeks of the regular season. With Chris Godwin (ankle) still on the active/PUP list and also iffy for the start of the campaign, Mike Evans, rookie first-rounder Emeka Egbuka and tight end Cade Otton are likely to be Baker Mayfield's top downfield options in Week 1 against the Falcons, and possibly beyond.