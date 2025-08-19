The Buccaneers are expected to place McMillan (neck) on injured reserve after finalizing the 53-man roster, which will force him to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said that McMillan is dealing with a "severely sprained neck" suffered during Saturday's preseason win over Pittsburgh, and Stroud reports that his recovery timetable could stretch beyond the team's Week 9 bye. With Chris Godwin (ankle), who remains on the active/PUP list, still up-in-the-air for Week 1 and a candidate to miss early-season time, six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans and rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka appear primed to open the regular season as quarterback Baker Mayfield's unquestioned top two receivers, while TE Cade Otton stands to also benefit from an uptick in target volume.