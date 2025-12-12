Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan: Two catches in season debut
McMillan (neck) brought in both targets for 38 yards in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.
Making his long-awaited season debut following his recovery from a preseason neck injury, McMillan looked good while bringing in a pair of 19-yard grabs. One of those catches was originally ruled a 20-yard touchdown reception that was overturned on replay, when it was determined McMillan hadn't broken the plane of the goal line. The second-year wideout will have a chance to build on what was an encouraging initial performance when the Bucs travel to Carolina for a key Week 16 clash with the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 21.
