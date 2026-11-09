Head coach Todd Bowles suggested Monday that McMillan (knee) isn't likely to immediately return to action following the Buccaneers' Week 10 bye, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While Bowles indicated that linebacker Yaya Diaby (knee) has decent odds of playing in the Buccaneers' next game Nov. 22 versus the Lions, the coach was less optimistic about McMillan's chances of being ready to play in Week 11. The Buccaneers have yet to open McMillan's 21-day practice window, after he was placed on injured reserve Sept. 30 due to a PCL sprain in his left knee, which was an aggravation of a previous injury. Bowles noted that McMillan underwent a medical procedure on the knee shortly after landing on IR and is still dealing with some discomfort.