Daniels "seems to be trending" toward drawing the start at quarterback for the Buccaneers on Sunday in Detroit while Baker Mayfield tends to a foot strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mayfield injured his foot late in a Week 9 loss to the Bears, and after he was in and out of a walking boot during the Buccaneers' Week 10 bye, his status is firmly up in the air for Week 11. Since Mayfield has shown a willingness to play at well below 100 percent in the past, the Buccaneers will likely wait until the end of the week to see where he stands on the health front before naming a starter for Sunday, but Daniels at least appears poised to take some reps with the first-team offense when the team returns to practice Wednesday. When Mayfield was previously sidelined from Weeks 4 through 6 due to a dislocated thumb, Daniels stepped in as the starter and guided Tampa Bay to a 1-2 record while completing 60 of 95 passes (63.2 percent) for 501 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions to go with 117 yards on 19 carries.