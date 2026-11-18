Daniels is slated to take all of the first-teams reps Wednesday with Baker Mayfield (foot) sidelined for the Buccaneers' first Week 11 practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

While the Buccaneers aren't ruling Mayfield out from playing Sunday in Detroit, the fact that he'll be a spectator in practice coming out of a Week 10 bye suggests that Daniels has the early edge on the Week 11 start. Per Auman, Mayfield appeared to be walking normally off to the side during Wednesday's practice, which could indicate that he'll attempt to test out his strained foot during Thursday's session. The Buccaneers should have some clarity by Friday whether Daniels or Mayfield will draw the start Sunday, with Mayfield's activity (or lack thereof) over the next two days likely to be the determining factor.