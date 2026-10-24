Daniels is expected to work as Tampa Bay's No. 2 QB on Sunday in Carolina, as Baker Mayfield (thumb) is questionable to play but is expected to start, Scott Smith and Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site report.

Daniels has led Tampa Bay to a 1-2 record over his three starts in Mayfield's absence. The rookie has completed an acceptable 63.2 percent of his passes and has averaged 39 rush yards per game, but he's thrown four interceptions and just three touchdowns. While Mayfield still carries a questionable tag for Sunday, he was a full participant in practice all week, and coach Todd Bowles said the veteran signal-caller "looks like he's ready to go."