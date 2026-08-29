Daniels completed eight of 15 passes for 57 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed four times for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 19-0 preseason loss to the Jaguars on Friday. He also lost a fumble.

The undrafted rookie had made a strong impression over his first two preseason games, completing 19 of 29 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while adding 10 rushes for 28 yards and another score. That played a part in Daniels earning the start in Friday's exhibition finale, but the Kansas product wasn't anywhere near as smooth. Daniels played through the first drive of the third quarter and helmed only one drive of greater than 17 yards, including a second-quarter possession where he lost a fumble on the first play. Daniels is battling Connor Bazelak for the No. 3 quarterback role, and it remains to be seen how Friday's uneven performance ultimately affects that competition.