Daniels will be the Buccaneers' starting quarterback against the Steelers after Baker Mayfield (right thumb) was ruled out.

It will be Daniels' third consecutive start under center, as Mayfield continues to be sidelined by a dislocated right thumb that prevented the veteran from practicing all week. Daniels led the Buccaneers to their first victory of the season in Week 5 against the Cowboys, when he completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown while turning seven carries into 23 yards.