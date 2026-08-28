Daniels will start and likely play the entire first half of Friday's preseason game at Jacksonville, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Baker Mayfield taking a seat for preseason Week 3, Daniels will be the first QB up for the Buccaneers, followed by Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak. This appears to be an open competition for the direct back role to Mayfield, and Daniels, an undrafted rookie, so far has completed 19 of 29 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 28 yards and one more TD through two exhibitions.