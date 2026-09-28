Daniels took over for an injured Baker Mayfield (thumb) during Sunday's 23-16 defeat to the Vikings, with the former failing to complete any of his three passes with an interception and recording one nine-yard rush.

Mayfield threw a pick with just under two minutes left in the matchup and then remained down as he favored his right hand before immediately heading to the locker room. Daniels, an undrafted rookie, took over the offense with 28 seconds remaining and the Buccaneers down seven points, but he was unable to lead a game-winning drive while tossing an interception of his own on the last play of the contest. Head coach Todd Bowles told Greg Auman of Fox Sports that Mayfield sustained a dislocated thumb on his right throwing hand, and if the veteran signal-caller does miss time, Daniels would be poised for his first career start next Sunday against the Packers.