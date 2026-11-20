Head coach Todd Bowles expressed optimism Friday that Baker Mayfield (foot/thumb) would start against the Lions on Sunday, which would leave Daniels as the Buccaneers' QB2, Scott Smith and Brianna Dix of the team's official site report.

Mayfield injured his foot in Week 10 against the Bears and sat out of Wednesday's practice, which resulted in Daniels taking all of the first-team reps during that session. Mayfield returned to practice Thursday and Friday as a limited participant, and it appears as though the 2018 first-overall pick will be under center for Sunday's game, and that would result in Daniels operating as the backup and Easton Stick as the emergency third quarterback. Daniels started from Weeks 4 through 6 and went 1-2 over that stretch, when he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions while turning 19 carries into 117 yards.