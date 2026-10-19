Daniels completed 22 of 43 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 26-19 overtime loss to the Steelers. He added 39 rushing yards on four carries.

The rookie quarterback struggled in his third career start, but Daniels did connect with Emeka Egbuka on a two-yard score in the second quarter and had Tampa Bay in front 16-3 to begin the fourth. Once Aaron Rodgers began putting points on the board, though, Daniels buckled under the pressure and threw both his INTs. Baker Mayfield (thumb) has yet to return to practice, giving Daniels good odds of making his fourth straight start in Week 7 against the Panthers, but his 3:5 TD:INT since the veteran QB went down doesn't make him a very appealing fantasy option.