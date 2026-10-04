Daniels completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed eight times for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

The undrafted rookie was thrust into his first NFL start much sooner than expected thanks to Baker Mayfield's thumb injury, and all told, Daniels acquitted himself reasonably well. He unsurprisingly had his share of struggles as a passer, and in addition to his pair of picks, he also took three sacks. Daniels' two turnovers did lead to 10 total points for the Packers, but the Kansas product also provided plenty of valuable production on the ground and fired his first career touchdown to Kenny Gainwell from 10 yards out to open the fourth quarter. Daniels won't get the benefit of another full week of practice before taking the field for his second start, however, as the Bucs pay a visit to the Cowboys for a Week 5 matchup Thursday night.