Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Daniels will step in as the Buccaneers' new starting quarterback while Baker Mayfield is out for a "minimum of three weeks" due to a dislocated right thumb, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

The undrafted rookie made his NFL debut in relief of an injured Mayfield late in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Vikings, rushing once for nine yards while failing to complete his first two pass attempts of the day before being intercepted on a Hail Mary as time expired. Since an MRI ruled out any damage to his thumb beyond the dislocation, Mayfield is expected to avoid a stint on injured reserve, but he doesn't appear in line to return to the lineup any sooner than Week 8 at Carolina. As a result, Daniels is now set to get his first extended NFL action beginning this Sunday, when the Buccaneers will host the Packers. During his six-year college career at Kansas, Daniels displayed some decent arm talent and scrambling ability, but concerns about his accuracy and ability to dissect defenses played a large part in him going undrafted.