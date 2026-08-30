Daniels is moving forward as Tampa Bay's backup quarterback behind Baker Mayfield after impressing throughout training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After entering camp as an undrafted rookie in a crowded quarterback room, Daniels appears to have climbed into the No. 2 role behind Mayfield. The decision gives him clear roster security and places him next in line if Tampa Bay needs a backup to step into game action. Daniels won the job after a strong preseason during which he completed 27 of 44 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown without being picked off.