Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Active as expected Sunday

Winston (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

No surprise with this news, as Winston had turned in a full practice Friday after a pair of limited sessions to start the week. He threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday just seven days removed from originally suffering the injury in Week 6, so fantasy owners shouldn't hesitate against deploying him versus Carolina on Sunday.

