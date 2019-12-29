Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Active as expected Week 17

Winston (thumb/knee) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Winston was fully expected to take the field after putting in two unrestricted practices to finish the week, and this makes it official. The fifth-year quarterback will have one final opportunity to make a strong impression ahead of his pivotal offseason, but he'll once again work without his top receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin due to their respective hamstring injuries.