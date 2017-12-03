Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Active in Week 13

As expected, Winston (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers.

Winston went through practice without restrictions this past week and had been officially named the starter, so this merely serves as final confirmation of his active status. He'll jump back into action after a three-game absence against a Packers squad that's allowed an average of 259.4 passing yards per game to quarterbacks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories