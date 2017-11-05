Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Active in Week 9

Winston (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

As expected, Winston will play through the AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder for the third straight game. He's produced markedly different results over the first two contests in which he's been affected by the injury, and the Buccaneers and fantasy owners will certainly hope his Week 9 effort doesn't resemble last Sunday's 210-yard, two-interception afternoon against the Panthers in any way.