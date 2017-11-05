Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Aggravates shoulder injury
Winston said he aggravated the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder injury during Sunday's 30-10 loss at New Orleans, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Winston ended the first half by landing hard on his right shoulder via a hit from Saints defensive end Alex Okafor. According to Winston, team doctors examined him at halftime and opted to rule him out for the rest of the game, leading to Ryan Fitzpatrick's third appearance of the season. Considering Winston has suffered a few setbacks with the shoulder since suffering the initial injury in Week 6, the Buccaneers may consider a respite to get Winston back to full health. Either way, his status will be one to watch in the coming days.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Active in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Finishes week with full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throwing Wednesday•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...