Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Aggravates shoulder injury

Winston said he aggravated the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder injury during Sunday's 30-10 loss at New Orleans, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Winston ended the first half by landing hard on his right shoulder via a hit from Saints defensive end Alex Okafor. According to Winston, team doctors examined him at halftime and opted to rule him out for the rest of the game, leading to Ryan Fitzpatrick's third appearance of the season. Considering Winston has suffered a few setbacks with the shoulder since suffering the initial injury in Week 6, the Buccaneers may consider a respite to get Winston back to full health. Either way, his status will be one to watch in the coming days.