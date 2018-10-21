Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Another 300-yard effort in overtime win

Winston completed 32 of 52 passes for 365 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday. He also rushed 10 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and fumbled twice, recovering one and losing the other.

It was another eventful and stat-filled afternoon for the fourth-year quarterback, who failed to throw a passing touchdown for the first time in a non-injury-shortened game since Week 7 of last season. The Buccaneers scored in some rather unusual ways Sunday, as both DeSean Jackson and Winston notched rushing touchdowns, with the latter's serving as his first on the ground this season. It's worth noting that Winston did scuffle in some key moments late in the game, throwing the second of two interceptions with 6:22 remaining in overtime and then firing back-to-back incompletions in the subsequent possession. However, he did rebound to make a critical 14-yard connection with DeSean Jackson late in the extra period, setting up Chandler Catanzaro's game-winning field goal. Winston will look to continue working out the kinks after a late start to the season when he faces the Bengals in a Week 8 interconference road tilt.