Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Another 300-yard game to cap season
Winston completed 22 of 35 passes for 345 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 23 yards.
With reports emerging earlier Sunday that the team planned to bring him back as its starting quarterback in 2019, Winston promptly went out and put together one of his best performances of the season. The four-year veteran's quartet of passing scores equaled a season high, while yardage total served as his third-best figure on the season. Winston finishes his abbreviated 2018 campaign with five 300-yard passing efforts overall, but he now faces an offseason of uncertainty from a coaching perspective. Head coach Dirk Koetter could well be on his way out after another non-playoff campaign, and his exit would mean Winston would be learning a new offensive system heading into 2019.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Will be Bucs starter in 2019•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: May cede snaps to backup•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Productive in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Struggles in Week 15 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Inaccurate in divisional loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws two TD passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...