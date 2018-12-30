Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Another 300-yard game to cap season

Winston completed 22 of 35 passes for 345 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 23 yards.

With reports emerging earlier Sunday that the team planned to bring him back as its starting quarterback in 2019, Winston promptly went out and put together one of his best performances of the season. The four-year veteran's quartet of passing scores equaled a season high, while yardage total served as his third-best figure on the season. Winston finishes his abbreviated 2018 campaign with five 300-yard passing efforts overall, but he now faces an offseason of uncertainty from a coaching perspective. Head coach Dirk Koetter could well be on his way out after another non-playoff campaign, and his exit would mean Winston would be learning a new offensive system heading into 2019.