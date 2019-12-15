Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Another milestone passing day
Winston (thumb) completed 28 of 42 passes for 458 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed twice for four yards.
Winston continued to defy the odds and rewrite personal and league records Sunday, navigating what is officially a fractured thumb to eclipse the season-high 456 yards he compiled just a week ago versus the Colts and becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 450 yards in consecutive games. It was also Winston's second straight four-touchdown effort, and his third overall this season. Making the fifth-year quarterback's numbers all the more impressive was the fact they were accomplished without the services of Mike Evans (hamstring), and for part of the contest, Chris Godwin (hamstring), who both appear likely to be out of action for a Week 16 Saturday interconference matchup versus the Texans.
