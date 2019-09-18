Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Appears on injury report
Winston practiced in full Wednesday but is listed on the injury report with a foot issue, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Winston is fully expected to start Sunday versus the Giants, though his participation in practice Thursday and Friday will be worth monitoring. The nature and severity of his foot injury remain undisclosed. The 25-year-old quarterback managed to avoid any turnovers Week 2 versus the Panthers, and will look to log another mistake-free game against New York.
