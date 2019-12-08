Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Back in action Sunday
Winston (hand) returned to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
And the rollercoaster ride with Winston continues. Winston had a monster first half, accruing 277 yards and two touchdowns through the air and another score on the ground. He also tossed two picks, one of which was returned for a TD. Winston opened the second half on the sideline but made his presence felt on the Bucs' second possession after halftime, leading the team on another touchdown drive.
