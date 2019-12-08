Play

Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Back in action Sunday

Winston (hand) returned to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

And the rollercoaster ride with Winston continues. Winston had a monster first half, accruing 277 yards and two touchdowns through the air and another score on the ground. He also tossed two picks, one of which was returned for a TD. Winston opened the second half on the sideline but made his presence felt on the Bucs' second possession after halftime, leading the team on another touchdown drive.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories