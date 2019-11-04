Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Big numbers in Week 9 loss

Winston completed 29 of 44 passes for 335 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. He also rushed twice for eight yards and lost a fumble.

Winston managed to stay away from interceptions after throwing seven picks over the prior two games, but he lost the handle on a Mychal Kendricks sack early in the fourth quarter just inside Seattle territory. It was the embattled quarterback's eighth fumble of the season overall -- although he's only lost three of them -- and his 15th turnover of the campaign. Winston was otherwise excellent from a fantasy perspective, wracking up his third straight 300-yard performance and fifth overall in the last six games. He continued to demonstrate an elite level of chemistry with Mike Evans in particular, connecting with his No. 1 wideout on 12 occasions for 180 yards and one of his scores. Winston is providing fantasy managers with of numbers, even as his team sinks further in the standings. He'll look to help generate a win alongside strong numbers against the Cardinals in Week 10.