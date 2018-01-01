Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Closes out season with prolific effort

Winston completed 28 of 51 passes for 363 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in Sundays' 31-24 win over the Saints. He also posted 32 yards and scored a touchdown on five rushes.

Winston's final effort of a tumultuous 2017 fittingly had a bit of everything thrown in. The third-year quarterback managed to display some of the best and worst aspects of his game in the wild season-ending contest, as he short-circuited a trio of drives in Saints territory with interceptions. Conversely, he also managed to set a season high in rushing yards while scoring his first touchdown on the ground since Week 4 of the 2016 campaign. Moreover, Winston finished the season with consecutive 300-yard tallies and six such efforts overall. He saved his best for last Sunday as well, hitting Chris Godwin with a perfectly-thrown, go-ahead 39-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining to cap off an 11-play, 95-yard drive. While he struggled with turnovers at times during the tail end of the campaign, Winston provided reason for optimism heading into a pivotal Year 4 with the way he led the Buccaneers to victory against a team that needed to win to ensure itself the NFC South crown.