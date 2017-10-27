Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Closes week with full practice

Winston (shoulder) returned to practice Friday as a full participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Still nursing an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, Winston was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday. He's on track to play through the injury for a second straight week, after throwing for 384 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills. The Bucs have been limiting Winston's practice workload to ensure he doesn't aggravate the shoulder.