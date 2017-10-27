Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Closes week with full practice
Winston (shoulder) returned to practice Friday as a full participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Still nursing an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, Winston was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday. He's on track to play through the injury for a second straight week, after throwing for 384 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills. The Bucs have been limiting Winston's practice workload to ensure he doesn't aggravate the shoulder.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Resumes throwing•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Gets in limited practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Explodes for 384 yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Officially active in Week 7•
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...