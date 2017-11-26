Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Closing in on return
Winston (shoulder), who will miss his third straight game Sunday against the Falcons, could return for the Buccaneers' Week 13 matchup with the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport relayed that Winston required platelet-rich plasma injections two weeks ago to address the injury to his throwing shoulder, with the treatment method apparently having produced the desired effect. Winston is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm that he's healing as anticipated, and if his scans come back clean, the quarterback could resume practicing as soon as next week. The Buccaneers have won both of their games with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting signal caller, but it's expected that he'll settle back into a backup role as soon as Winston is ready to go.
