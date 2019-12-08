Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Conquers injury in wild win

Winston completed 33 of 45 passes for 456 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions and also rushed six times for five yards and another score in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Presumably playing for his future in Tampa, Winston put on what has become a rather commonplace type of performance for him in coach Bruce Arians' offense -- an avalanche of yards and touchdowns, interspersed with multiple interceptions. Winston had a brief in-game absence due to a hand injury, but he returned for the second drive of the second half and went the rest of the way. As is customary, the fifth-year signal-caller dealt with plenty of adversity, some of his own making and some in the form of a hamstring injury suffered by Mike Evans on a 61-yard touchdown reception, an injury that knocked the Pro-Bowl receiver out of the contest for good. Winston has now thrown 23 interceptions overall, with multiple picks in four of the last five games, but he's partially offset his mistaken-prone ways with at least 301 passing yards in seven of his last eight contests. Winston does head into a Week 15 matchup versus the Lions' vulnerable defense with momentum, as he spearheaded a game-winning, eight-play, 63-yard drive versus Indianapolis.