Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Day-to-day with shoulder issue

Coach Dirk Koetter confirmed Monday that Winston has an AC joint sprain, but relayed that there's no structural damage in the QB's right (throwing) shoulder, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers consider Winston day-to-day in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills, with Auman adding that the QB isn't expected to throw at all during Wednesday's practice. That might occur later in the week, but the team plans to exercise caution with Winston, in any case. Ryan Fitzpatrick is thus in line for added practice reps Wednesday, at a minimum.