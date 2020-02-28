Play

Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Dealt with knee issue last season

Winston reportedly underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus that required trimming, NFL.com reports.

The report doesn't specify when the procedure occurred, but this nugget only reinforces that the QB -- who was already known to have previously been dealing with a hairline fracture in his throwing thumb -- played through some aches and pains this past season. In the process, the 26-year-old threw for 5,109 yards, but logged a shaky 33:30 TD:INT ratio. In any case, as free agency approaches, this nugget adds some context to the mixed results the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft put up in 2019. At this stage, a return to the Bucs -- either on a new deal or through a franchise or transition tag -- still seems like a plausible outcome for Winston.

