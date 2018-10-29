Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Demoted for Week 9
Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the starting nod over Winston for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Winston was pulled from Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Bengals after throwing his fourth interception of the afternoon, paving the way for Fitzpatrick to tie up the game with 18 consecutive points. Winston hasn't had too much trouble moving the Tampa offense downfield, but his strong marks for completion percentage (64.9) and yards per attempt (8.0) have been negated by the worst INT rate (6.8 percent) in the league. It still won't be surprising if Tampa Bay turns back to the 2015 first-round pick at some point before the end of the season, especially if playoff contention is no longer a consideration.
