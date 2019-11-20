Play

Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Doesn't appear injured

Winston (ankle) didn't show any signs of injury at Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Winston came out of Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Saints with an ankle sprain, but he should be fine for Week 12 at Atlanta. It remains to be seen if the Bucs list him on their Wednesday injury report.

