Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Downplays injury
Winston said he expects to be fine after sustaining a medial ankle sprain in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Winston picked up the injury late in the contest, adding to a frustrating day in which he tossed four interceptions to bring his season total to an NFL-high 18. Fortunately for the signal-caller, he was able to move about the locker room Monday without the aid of a boot, suggesting the ankle issue isn't particularly worrisome. Tampa Bay may still restrict his practice reps this week as a result, however, so Winston's status will be worth tracking when the Buccaneers release their first injury report of Week 12 on Wednesday.
